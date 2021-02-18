Post-mortem shows no external injury, poisoning suspected: UP Police chief on Unnao shocker
The Uttar Pradesh Police chief on Thursday said that the two girls who were found dead in Unnao on Wednesday suspected to have died due to poisoning.
Giving details about the post-mortem report, Director General of Police HC Awasthy said that no external injuries werre found on the bodies of the girls. "The cause of death has not been ascertained. The viscera has been preserved for chemical analysis," Awasthy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The third one, admitted to hospital in Kanpur, is in critical condition, said the UP Police chief. News agency PTI quoted the authorities in Kanpur hospital to say that the girl is being treated for suspected poisoning and is presently on ventilator.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a serious note of the incident and sought detailed report from the DGP.
Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the teenager admitted in Kanpur hospital on government expenses, according to a spokesperson.
The girls, aged between 13 and 16, were found dead in a field in Unnao late on Wednesday evening when they had gone to collect fodder, the police said.
Froth was coming out of their mouths suggesting all of them were apparently poisoned, the police further added.
According to reports, the oldest one is the aunt of two other girls.
The girls were found in a corner of a field tied with a dupatta, belonging to one of the girls, in an unconscious state, said Suprerintendent of Police, Unnao, Anand Kulkarni.
The opposition demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was not only suppressing the Dalit society, but also crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Rajasthan, petrol crosses ₹100-mark in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko: Uttarakhand farmers stage protests in Haridwar and US Nagar
- Farmer unions had given a call for a four-hour Rail Roko agitation across the country on Thursday as a part of their campaign against the three farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender gap in employability improving with Indian digital revolution: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry governor orders floor test in the legislative assembly on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer
- It was the third instance in 24 days of Maoists killing a villager after branding him a police informer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post-mortem shows no external injury: UP Police chief on Unnao shocker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No permission given for Tikait's rally, says Yavatmal collector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commercial markets across India to remain shut on Feb 26 due to 'Bharat Bandh'
- The Confederation of All India Traders said dharnas will be held nationwide in 1,500 places demanding the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to keep in abeyance the "draconian" provisions of GST.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress' 'Kisan panchayat' by Priyanka Gandhi in Mathura postponed to Feb 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko hits train traffic at several places in Rajasthan
- Railway authorities at Kota railway division also halted traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai track and other routes as precautionary measures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers stage 'Rail roko' protests in Aurangabad, Maharashtra against farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu custodial death case: Trial begins after eight months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rail roko agitation passed off without any untoward incident': Indian Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox