Post-mortem shows no external injury, poisoning suspected: UP Police chief on Unnao shocker

The Uttar Pradesh Police chief on Thursday said that the two girls who were found dead in Unnao on Wednesday suspected to have died due to poisoning.

Giving details about the post-mortem report, Director General of Police HC Awasthy said that no external injuries werre found on the bodies of the girls. "The cause of death has not been ascertained. The viscera has been preserved for chemical analysis," Awasthy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The third one, admitted to hospital in Kanpur, is in critical condition, said the UP Police chief. News agency PTI quoted the authorities in Kanpur hospital to say that the girl is being treated for suspected poisoning and is presently on ventilator.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a serious note of the incident and sought detailed report from the DGP.

Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the teenager admitted in Kanpur hospital on government expenses, according to a spokesperson.

The girls, aged between 13 and 16, were found dead in a field in Unnao late on Wednesday evening when they had gone to collect fodder, the police said.

Froth was coming out of their mouths suggesting all of them were apparently poisoned, the police further added.

According to reports, the oldest one is the aunt of two other girls.

The girls were found in a corner of a field tied with a dupatta, belonging to one of the girls, in an unconscious state, said Suprerintendent of Police, Unnao, Anand Kulkarni.

The opposition demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was not only suppressing the Dalit society, but also crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state.