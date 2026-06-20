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Posts about CJI, Union ministers playing badminton at UK event false: Govt to Delhi HC

The Centre further argued that despite efforts to publicly clarify the facts, the misinformation campaign continued to spread online.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 07:18 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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The Delhi high court on Friday indicated that the Union government was empowered to direct social media intermediaries to act against viral posts falsely claiming that Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, several Supreme Court judges and Union ministers had travelled to London earlier this month to participate in a badminton tournament at public expense.

The viral posts claimed that CJI Surya Kant, several Supreme Court judges and Union ministers had travelled to London earlier this month to participate in a badminton tournament(PTI)

Justice Tejas Karia made the oral observations while hearing a petition filed by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), which sought removal of social media content alleging that a large Indian delegation comprising senior judges and ministers had attended a badminton event in the United Kingdom. The court reserved its order after hearing submissions from the Centre and the petitioner.

Appearing for the Union government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the posts being circulated on social media were “completely false and misleading” and sought to create a fabricated narrative around the visit of certain constitutional functionaries to the United Kingdom.

According to the petitioner, the posts claimed that CJI Kant, Supreme Court judge justice Vikram Nath, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju were among those who had participated in the purported tournament in London.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

justice surya kant supreme court union government india
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