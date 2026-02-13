‘Potential for great disruption for tasks’: Expert on AI's impact on job market

There is potential for great disruption for tasks to be automated and in particular for work to be done differently, Anne Bouverot, French AI envoy said on the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the job market. Bouverot said that the AI's impact on job market is also being viewed in terms of policy making. (HT_PRINT)

Bouverot, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, said that while ‘dire predictions’ were being made two years ago about the AI taking away jobs, it hasn't happened yet. “There were very dire predictions that half of the jobs would disappear within two years. We're more than two years after and that hasn't happened. However, the potential is there for great disruption for tasks to be automated and in particular for work to be done differently,” she said.

Bouverot said that the AI's impact on job market is also being viewed in terms of policy making. “There's a lot of attention to that on the policy front and and and workers everywhere are wondering what what this will mean for them. I think it will mostly mean new jobs and and and change jobs but but we have to be very careful,” she said.

India is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to February 20 in New Delhi. The summit is expected to draw world leaders, top policymakers, industry executives and innovators from across the world, reflecting a broad international commitment to shaping the future of AI.

Among the high-profile dignitaries confirmed for the summit are Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and French President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders are scheduled to visit India during the summit, underscoring the diplomatic and strategic significance of the event in global technology cooperation and bilateral ties.

The India AI Impact Summit, being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, is the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.