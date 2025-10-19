Edit Profile
    Power bank catches fire on Dimapur-bound IndiGo flight at Delhi airport: Report

    The incident happened at IndiGo's Delhi-Dimapur flight and all the passengers were reportedly safe.

    Updated on: Oct 19, 2025 10:13 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A passenger's power bank caught fire on board an IndiGo flight bound for Dimapur at the Delhi airport on Sunday, PTI reported quoting sources.

    FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS)
    The passenger's power bank caught fire on board the IndiGo plane while taxiing at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the sources said.

    The cabin crew extinguished the fire and all the passengers were reportedly safe.

    The flight, 6E 2107, operating from Delhi to Dimapur, Nagaland, on October 19 returned to bay due to a minor fire triggered by a passenger's personal electronic equipment stored in the seat-back pocket on board, the airline said in a statement, according to PTI.

