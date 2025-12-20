Power of democracy: Tribal woman, once bonded labour, now sarpanch

From being a bonded labour to a village sarpanch, life has been a complete transformation for Purusaala Lingamma. Lingamma, now a Sarpanch, spent decades as bonded labour in the Nallamala forests in the district(Representative image/PTI)

The Chenchu Tribal woman in Nagarkurnool district was elected as sarpanch of Amaragiri village in the recent Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana.

Lingamma, an illiterate in her 40s, spent decades as bonded labour in the Nallamala forests in the district since her childhood before being rescued by government officials several years ago.

Lingamma said on Saturday that she and other family members used to go fishing as bonded labour in return for the nets arranged free of cost by their exploiters.

The bonded labour began with her parents.

"We were not even aware how much loan we owed them. They got us nets and we had to go fishing. We did not even have food to eat those days," she told PTI.

She said the village with a population of about 300 was reserved for STs in the local body elections.

The other residents of the habitation and local officials encouraged her to contest the poll as she worked on community welfare measures like housing. However, she found her opposition from an unexpected quarter as her younger brother chose to contest the election.

In the battle of the siblings, Lingamma won. No other contestants were in the fray, she said.

She also said she educated her daughter, who now works as an Anganwadi teacher.

Lingamma said she would like to work on improving roads, water and electricity in the village.

Gram Panchayat elections were held in Telangana in three phases on December 11, 14 and 17.