 Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy joins TDP, to contest Lok Sabha polls from Nellore
News / India News / Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy joins TDP, to contest Lok Sabha polls from Nellore

Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy joins TDP, to contest Lok Sabha polls from Nellore

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Mar 03, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, who resigned from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) last month, joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Nellore on Saturday, he said.

Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy (HT)
Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy (HT)

Along with Vemireddy, his wife and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) local advisory committee president in Delhi Vemireddy Prashanti, Nellore deputy mayor Roop Kumar and a large number of YSRCP local leaders and their followers also joined the state opposition.

Speaking to reporters, Vemireddy said he had joined the TDP as he could get a greater opportunity to serve the people.

“I will contest as an MP candidate from Nellore on the behalf of the TDP and strive tirelessly to secure funds from the Centre for the development of Nellore,” he said.

Later in the evening, YSRCP Lok Sabha member from Narsaraopet constituency Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, who quit the party in January, also joined the TDP during another meeting of Naidu at Dhagepalli in the Gurajala constituency.

Devarayalu expressed his commitment to public welfare and the development of Palnadu district.

“I am planning to contest from Narsaraopet constituency again to focus on the inclusive development of Palnadu,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, YSRCP lawmaker from Mylavaram assembly constituency in Krishna district, Vasantha Krishna Prasad, resigned from his party and joined the TDP in the presence of Naidu in Hyderabad.

Prasad told reporters that he had to quit the YSRCP as he had not been able to get enough funds from the state government to carry out the developmental works in his constituency. He said only “Naidu had the vision and capability” to drive the state’s development forward.

“We need to attract industries and create job opportunities for our youth. Naidu is the key to achieving these objectives,” he said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

