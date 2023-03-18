'...at the earliest': Pradyot Debbarma tweets this photo with message for 13 Tipra Motha MLAs

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Friday said he has asked all 13 MLAs of his party in Tripura to establish an office in their constituencies, and not at their homes so that people could easily reach out to them.

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma share this picture on Twitter(Source: @PradyotManikya)

Sharing a picture of a chair presumably at an office, Debbarma tweeted, “I have asked all my 13 MLAs to establish an office in their local constituencies ( not at their homes ) so that our people know where they can reach out with their problems. I have given them a time line to establish these offices and would like to see them operate at the earliest.”

Earlier, he said legislators of the regional party, which has emerged as the main opposition in the northeastern state, bagging 13 seats, will stick together and soon elect a Leader of the Opposition.

Debbarma also asserted that the party has not changed its stance on the Greater Tipraland statehood issue and will raise it in forthcoming the assembly session.

The former royal claimed that if Tipra Motha had not been in the electoral fight, the Bharatiya Janata Party would have won 50 seats in the recent elections to the 60-member assembly.

The first session of the new assembly is scheduled to begin on March 24.

Addressing reporters after the oath-taking ceremony of 13 MLAs of Tipra Motha in the assembly, he said the party will raise in the House the issue of the "constitutional solution" to the problems of the indigenous people of the state.

Debbarma said all the 13 MLAs of the regional party took oath in their mother tongue Kokborok.

(With inputs from PTI)

