Prajwal sent in SIT custody till June 24

Prajwal, who is already facing two other sexual assault charges, is now under SIT custody until June 24 to facilitate the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a JD(S) worker in Hassan district.

The former MP has been accused in three separate sexual assault cases. The SIT has already concluded its custodial investigation in two of these cases. On Tuesday, following a six-day custodial investigation, Prajwal was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody in the second case, which involved the alleged sexual assault of a domestic worker.

Revanna has also applied for bail in the first case, which involves the alleged sexual assault of a cook at his family’s residence. The SIT completed its custodial investigation in the matter, and the court’s decision on the bail application is awaited.

During the court proceedings, the advocates revealed that Prajwal Revanna expressed his discomfort with the medical examinations conducted by experts, citing embarrassment. In line with previous investigations, where the former MP was held for 10 and six days respectively, the SIT plans to conduct medical examinations to compare his private parts with visuals from the videos.

Prajwal’s legal troubles began after videos of sexual harassment involving him became public around the April 26 Lok Sabha polls in Hassan.