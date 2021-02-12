Prakash Javadekar joins Koo; RS Prasad 'thankful' for 5 lakh followers
Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar joined Koo, India's microblogging platform, adding to the list of ministers who have already gone 'vocal' for 'local' by opening their accounts on Koo. Electronics and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who joined Koo a few days ago, on Friday thanked his followers as his follower count on the new app reached 5 lakh on Friday.
"Great to have 5 Lakh followers on Koo- an Indian microblogging platform. Thank you everyone for your love and support #VocalForLocal," the IT minister tweeted.
Ravi Shankar Prasad was one of the first BJP leaders to open accounts on the 10-month-old app which has gained massive support after Twitter ran into troubled waters in India following Republic Day violence.
Several ministers, government officials, departments have opened their accounts on Koo and are issuing statements on both the platforms.
"I am now on #Koo also, the #MakeInIndia micro-blogging platform. Follow me @prakashjavadekar on #KooApp," wrote Prakash Javadekar, announcing his debut on Koo.
Koo, which was developed as a microblogging platform in regional languages, has had its initial brush with controversy as it has been alleged that the app is not fully Indian. The owners clarified that a Chinese investor, who had a small stake of the company, is on its way out. Koo's security features have also drawn criticism, though Koo claimed that such speculations are "unnecessary".
There have been sarcastic comments as well on what is being called 'Koo's coup'. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said if the move to Koo picks up space, then Twitter will become a much nicer place. Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra said if Twitter can be replaced, then the "people who have abused it for years can be too".
Aware that the BJP will focus on Odisha after the Bengal polls, the BJD leadership has been trying to strengthen the party's support base in western Odisha districts.
Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system
The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system, according to a spokesperson of J&K administration.
