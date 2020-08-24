e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, being treated for respiratory infection’: Hospital

‘Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, being treated for respiratory infection’: Hospital

Mukherjee underwent a critical brain surgery at the hospital to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10. He is on ventilator support since then.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 13:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
File photo of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
File photo of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in coma, and is being treated for respiratory infection, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said in a medical bulletin on Monday.

“The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support,” the hospital said in the bulletin.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old said Mukherjee’s vital parametres are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support.

Mukherjee underwent a critical brain surgery at the hospital to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10. He is on ventilator support since then.

He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a respiratory infection.

On August 21, Sharmistha Mukherjee, the former President’s daughter, tweeted her gratitude for everyone’s good wished and prayers for her father’s quick recovery.

Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

