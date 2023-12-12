Pranab Mukherjee diaries: What the late Congress veteran said about Modi, Sonia, Rahul and Indira Gandhi

Sharmistha Mukherjee's recent book, "Pranab, My Father: A Daughter's Reflections," published by Rupa Publications India, explores the personal diary of Pranab Mukherjee, former president and lifelong Congressman. In the book, Sharmistha Mukherjee candidly critiques several Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Notably, she mentioned in a discussion with Pavan K Varma, ex- Rajya Sabha member, that the book's contentious nature led to Congress members skipping the launch event on Pranab Mukherjee’s 88th birth anniversary, with only P. Chidambaram in attendance.

Ingrained Loyalty and Indira Gandhi's Influence

Written by his daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee and titled Pranab, My Father, the book draws on his diaries and conversations with his daughter.

Sharmistha Mukherjee's discourse during the launch of "Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers" offered an intimate portrayal of her father's political trajectory. She illuminated pivotal moments, emphasizing Pranab Mukherjee's meticulous groundwork and his rapid ascent within the Congress hierarchy, attributing it to his dedication and competence.

"What impressed her was Baba's meticulous homework... within a very few years, he kind of moved from one ministry to another, from Deputy minister to state minister to independent charge," reflected Sharmistha, acknowledging her father's diligence that caught the attention of Indira Gandhi during crucial junctures.

The enduring bond between Pranab and Indira Gandhi was a cornerstone, with Mukherjee's unwavering loyalty being a defining characteristic. "There is no question of my leaving Congress or Indiraji... If I leave her at her bad time, I will not only be able to ever face the public but I will never be able to face myself," quoted Sharmistha, echoing her father's unwavering commitment to Indira Gandhi during her challenging periods.

Insights into Historical Junctures

Reflecting on the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination, Sharmistha recounted her father's conviction amid the whirlwind of uncertainty. "A prime minister was assassinated, creating a whirlwind of uncertainty," noted Pranab Mukherjee, emphasizing the necessity of avoiding internal party conflicts and preserving stability by swiftly supporting Rajiv Gandhi's assumption of the Prime Minister's role.

"Regarding his various key positions like Defense Minister, Finance Minister, External Minister, and more, it's definitely not a consolation prize," remarked Sharmistha Mukherjee, reflecting on her father Pranab Mukherjee's illustrious career. "He deserved every position he got because he worked for it, he earned it," she emphasized.

Recalling an unexpected appointment as Defense Minister, Sharmistha highlighted her father's surprise and initial unfamiliarity with the role. Yet, the appointment as Defense Minister seemed like a compliment, as he was told by Sonia Gandhi, “Other than you, nobody can clear the mess at the Defense Ministry.”

Complex Relationships and Political Dynamics

The conversation unraveled nuanced relationships within the political spectrum. Sharmistha detailed Pranab Mukherjee's interactions with leaders like Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi. "There was exemplary courtesy shown to my father by Dr. Singh," she emphasized, reflecting on the unexpected mutual respect between the two.

Regarding Rahul Gandhi, Mukherjee's diary entries revealed disappointment and concern. "Anybody would agree that it was an extremely immature and arrogant act. He has the arrogance of his congress predecessors but not their political acumen," remarked Sharmistha, citing her father's thoughts on Rahul's actions referring to the time Gandhi tore the ordinance in 2013.

Reflecting on the incident where Rahul Gandhi's office mixed up appointment times, Sharmistha said that Pranab Mukherjee commented, “If he mixes AM and PM, how is he supposed to run the PM?”

“Trust Deficits” and Presidential Candidature

Delving into the intricacies of Pranab Mukherjee's dynamics with Sonia Gandhi, Sharmistha highlighted a perceived trust deficit. "Having a mind of his own, combined with a lethal combination of political knowledge... those kinds of people will never toe the line kindly," she stated, pointing to a possible reason for the nuances in their relationship.

Exploring complexities within the Congress hierarchy, Sharmistha hinted at potential reasons behind her father's exclusion from certain roles. She speculated on Sonia Gandhi's preference for Dr Manmohan Singh over Pranab Mukherjee for the Prime Ministerial role, suggesting, "She perhaps thought that Baba is going to challenge her authority some way or the other."

Sharmistha expressed uncertainty about her father being Sonia Gandhi's first choice for the Congress party's presidential candidate, hinting at attempts to sabotage his candidacy and the mystery surrounding Mamata Banerjee's initial opposition, adding layers to the intrigue.

Pranab Mukherjee's Interactions with Narendra Modi

Sharmistha illuminated her father's intriguing relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite ideological differences. She highlighted how Modi touched Mukherjee’s feet and sought his blessings. Pranab Mukherjee's commitment to the constitutional role of the President, stating, "Governance is the job of the Prime Minister; I am not going to interfere in that."

She recounted an instance where Modi sought her father's guidance and received a clear stance on non-interference. Reflecting on her father's decision to address an RSS event despite opposition from within the Congress, Sharmistha initially shared her apprehensions, echoing the party's concerns about giving legitimacy to the RSS. However, she highlighted her father's unwavering belief in parliamentary democracy and dialogue, stating, "My father stood by his belief that democracy is all about having conversation with your opposition." She recounted how he used the RSS platform to advocate Congress ideology, earning admiration even while seemingly "trolling" the RSS.

