Pranab Mukherjee, ex president of India, paid rich tributes on death anniversary

Political leaders across party lines remembered and paid rich tributes to former president of India, Pranab Mukherjee, on his second death anniversary. Pranab Mukherjee had served as the country's president between 2012 and 2017.

Homage paid by political leaders

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal remembered the veteran leader and tweeted his respects. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared his pictures with the leader and said, “He (Pranab Mukherjee) will always be remembered for his immense contribution to public life, exemplary service to the nation, bipartisan politics and statesmanship.”

The Congress recalled his “monumental contributions to the nation” and tweeted a remembrance post. Various other handles of the party too remembered the senior leader.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remembered him as "a man of learning and wisdom who deeply influenced public life during his long political career." Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that “his (Pranab Mukherjee) commitment towards constitutional values and nation’s progress would remain an inspiration.”

Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also paid his homage to the astute politician and tweeted that “as President of India, he always upheld the highest traditions.”

A simple but rare Indian politician

Dearly called as "Pranab da", at times even by Prime Minister Modi, Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s 13th president of India. He had also served as the finance, external affairs, defence, industry and commerce minister; leader of the house in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha; deputy chairperson of the Planning Commission.

Through the political journey, he emerged as among the most important leaders of the Congress, worked with a range of leaders from Indira Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi; and remained the key trouble-shooter for his party.

