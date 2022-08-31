Azad left party when tasked to serve J&K: Congress
AICC in-charge for J&K and MP Rajni Patil said so while addressing a rally in Jammu, along with recently appointed J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani
The Congress on Tuesday called Ghulam Nabi Azad a “selfish person” and said he left the party when he was tasked to render his services in Jammu and Kashmir.
AICC in-charge for J&K and MP Rajni Patil said so while addressing a rally in Jammu, along with recently appointed J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani.
“When time came for you (Azad) to render services for the Congress (which is currently out of the power), you left the party. It is a selfish thing. It is not the right thing. You did not remember the favours of the party and its top leadership for you,” she said.
Wani, in a clear reference to spate of resignations, said, “While party president Sonia Gandhi and young leader Rahul Gandhi are fighting an authoritarian regime, the cowards ran away during the difficult times. The Congress has a history of supreme sacrifices for this nation during the freedom struggle. We were here and we will continue to stay here. It doesn’t make any difference if one more party comes up.”
He said that he would strive hard to make the Congress “number one” party in Jammu and Kashmir.
“We will fight the BJP as well as those selfish people who have left the party,” Wani told reporters.
Also accompanied by party’s working president Raman Bhalla, he said, “Those who are loyal to Azad will leave the party but there are thousands who are loyal to Congress and they will stay. There will not be any major loss to the Congress."
He expressed regrets over ‘betrayal’ by Azad and reminded him that it was Congress and its president Sonia Gandhi, who gave him recognition, made him Rajya Sabha member and held in high esteem.
“Sonia Gandhi had made him the connoisseur of all eyes. She made him union minister, Rajya Sabha member and leader of the opposition. Today, he is accusing Congress party and high command of committing atrocities upon him..people know everything,” he said.
He reminded how Congress bounced back when in 1998, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had left the party.
“Our rivals said that Congress was finished but we came back to power twice. We had our MPs, municipalities were constituted. None can destroy Congress,” he added.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics