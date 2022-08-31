Azad left party when tasked to serve J&K: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday called Ghulam Nabi Azad a “selfish person” and said he left the party when he was tasked to render his services in Jammu and Kashmir.

AICC in-charge for J&K and MP Rajni Patil said so while addressing a rally in Jammu, along with recently appointed J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani.

“When time came for you (Azad) to render services for the Congress (which is currently out of the power), you left the party. It is a selfish thing. It is not the right thing. You did not remember the favours of the party and its top leadership for you,” she said.

Wani, in a clear reference to spate of resignations, said, “While party president Sonia Gandhi and young leader Rahul Gandhi are fighting an authoritarian regime, the cowards ran away during the difficult times. The Congress has a history of supreme sacrifices for this nation during the freedom struggle. We were here and we will continue to stay here. It doesn’t make any difference if one more party comes up.”

He said that he would strive hard to make the Congress “number one” party in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will fight the BJP as well as those selfish people who have left the party,” Wani told reporters.

Also accompanied by party’s working president Raman Bhalla, he said, “Those who are loyal to Azad will leave the party but there are thousands who are loyal to Congress and they will stay. There will not be any major loss to the Congress."

He expressed regrets over ‘betrayal’ by Azad and reminded him that it was Congress and its president Sonia Gandhi, who gave him recognition, made him Rajya Sabha member and held in high esteem.

“Sonia Gandhi had made him the connoisseur of all eyes. She made him union minister, Rajya Sabha member and leader of the opposition. Today, he is accusing Congress party and high command of committing atrocities upon him..people know everything,” he said.

He reminded how Congress bounced back when in 1998, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had left the party.

“Our rivals said that Congress was finished but we came back to power twice. We had our MPs, municipalities were constituted. None can destroy Congress,” he added.