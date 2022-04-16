Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi, other leaders as Congress discusses his joining

A high-level Congress meeting is going on at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday to discuss the induction of election strategist Prashant Kishor to the party - among many other crucial issues, including the recent election rout the party faced. Apart from Prashant Kishor, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Digvijiya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ajay Maken, KC Venugopal are attending the meeting.

Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken arrive at the residence of party chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.



Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal are also present at her residence. pic.twitter.com/I2CVyBdCly — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

Working with Prashant Kishor to fill vacuum in national politics, says Telangana CM

In March, Prashant Kishor had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, HT earlier reported. Though there was no official word on the Prashant Kishor's meeting with Rahul and Priyanka, Saturday's meeting makes it official that the buzz around Prashant Kishor joining the party is back. Prashant Kishor was all set to join the party in 2020 but that plan did not materialise over several disagreements.

According to reports, the party is roping in Prashant Kishor in its big plan for the Gujarat assembly election. Kishor is part of the plan for projecting industrialist, Leuva Patidar leader Naresh Patel as the chief ministerial candidate.

Prashant Kishor, of late, has been critical of Congress leadership. During the Lakhimpur Kheri incident last year, when Priyanka Gandhi was detained on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, Prashant Kishor tweeted there is no quick-fix solution to the "deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP".

Congress' leadership can not be the divine right of an individual, the election strategist opined. "The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically," he had tweeted.

After the assembly elections of the five states in all of which the Congress fared poorly, Prashant Kishor said the battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024. "Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don’t fall or be part of this false narrative," he had tweeted.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has given a clarion call for a united opposition minus the Congress, has recently confirmed that he is working with Prashant Kishor to bring together all parties against the BJP to fill the vacuum in the national politics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON