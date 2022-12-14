Prashant Kishor's ‘not passed 10th’ dig at Tejashwi as police beat job aspirants

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday attacked Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav over the crackdown on protesting job aspirants qualified for Bihar Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET). In a veiled jibe at Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor said uneducated children of politicians are dreaming to become the chief minister while educated people from general families are stumbling door to door for jobs and employment.

“The government which falsely promised 10 lakh government jobs is resorting to lathi-charge the unemployed people who have qualified TET and CTET,” Kishor said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The children of leaders in Bihar who have not passed tenth (class) are dreaming of becoming CM and educated people from general families are stumbling door to door for jobs and employment.”

10 लाख सरकारी नौकरियों का झूठा वादा करने वाली सरकार TET और CTET पास कर बेरोज़गार बैठे लोगों पर लठियाँ चलवा रही है।#Bihar में दसवीं पास नहीं करने वाले नेताओं के बच्चे CM बनने का सपना देख रहे हैं और सामान्य परिवार के पढ़े लिखें लोग नौकरी और रोज़गार के लिए दर-दर की ठोकर खा रहे हैं https://t.co/OsNoztVqSw — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 13, 2022

Patna police on Tuesday resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a mob of unruly qualified Bihar TET and CTET aspirants holding protests against the state government demanding recruitment. In the videos which have gone viral on social media platforms, dozens of police personnel can be seen chasing the protestors and beating them with sticks and batons. Many were also reportedly detained for allegedly creating a ruckus.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had promised 20 lakh jobs to the unemployed youths and the seventh phase of recruitment was awaited.

Kishor, who is on a 3,500 km-long padayatra in the state, made the remark hours after Nitish Kumar endorsed his deputy Tejashwi Yadav as the next leader of the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). At a key meeting of the grand alliance, Kumar hinted that the young Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader will be the chief ministerial candidate in the next assembly elections.

“The chief minister pointed towards Tejashwi ji and said he is the leader of the future, under whose leadership the 2025 assembly polls in the state would be fought. He spelt out two targets. One, that a united opposition could defeat the Narendra Modi-led BJP in 2024 and second, bringing back the GA to power in Bihar in 2025 under Tejashwi Yadav,” said Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma.

