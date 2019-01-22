Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019: Kashi represents India’s tradition and modernity, says Yogi Adityanath

The ancient holy city of Kashi has changed in the last four years to record new milestones of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

The chief minister was speaking at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi.

Adityanath thanked Modi for giving his permission and guidance to hold the Indian diaspora conclave to be held in the temple town as he pointed out the importance of Varanasi. He quoted English writer Mark Twain who said that Varanasi is older than history, older than tradition, older even than legend and looks twice as old as all of them put together.

“Those who have had the opportunity to come to Kashi five years ago, have visited the Bhagwan Kashi Vishwanath Temple, ghats of the city, its streets and temples and took a boat ride on the Ganga, would know how the city has changed keeping its ancient form,” he said.

“They would have clearly realised the changing town which has kept its traditions and culture and progressed at the same time,” he said.

He welcomed Mauritius’ Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, the chief guest of this year’s conclave, and talked about his visit to his country. The chief minister praised the people of Mauritius for their efforts in keeping the traditions and faith of their country of origin alive.

“People of Indian origin who went to Mauritius 183 and 185 years ago have kept the Ramayana and the traditions safe in their villages … and it was really heartening to see that,” Adityanath said.

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, a member of Parliament of New Zealand, is the guest of honour at the conclave, whose theme is “Role of Indian Diaspora in building New India”.

The Prime Minister Narendra earlier inaugurated the 2019 edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), where at least 5,000 delegates from Indian overseas participated.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her deputy VK Singh was also present on the dais.

The PBD was postponed to January 21 this year, instead of January 9 as usual, “in reverence to the sentiments of the larger diaspora to participate in Kumbh Mela and Republic Day celebrations”, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 13:13 IST