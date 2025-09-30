Praveer Ranjan takes charge as new CISF chief

New Delhi: Praveer Ranjan, a 1993-batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, on Tuesday took charge as the new director general (DG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). New CISF DG Praveer Ranjan.

On the first day at the top post of the paramilitary force, which guards India’s airports, sensitive space and nuclear installations as well as government establishments, Ranjan said he will be committed “to prepare the force for future challenges”.

The appointments committee of cabinet (ACC) had, on September 19, cleared his name to head the CISF.

Prior to his appointment as DG, CISF, Ranjan was heading the sensitive aviation security sector of the force as its special director general.

Ranjan holds a Postgraduate degree in History from Delhi University, a Master’s in Police Management from Osmania University, a Master’s in Public Management from the National University of Singapore and Harvard University, and an LLM from the National Law University, New Delhi.

In his career spanning 32 years, he has held several key positions, including Special Commissioner of police, Crime branch Delhi, deputy inspector general CBI and director general of police (DGP) Chandigarh.

In his address on Tuesday, the DG underlined his commitment “to prepare the Force for future challenges through modernization in operations, welfare with compassion and transparency in administration”, CISF said in a statement.