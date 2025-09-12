Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
Prayagraj youth cuts off genitals in bid to become a girl, hospitalised

PTI |
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 06:18 pm IST

The man, a native of Amethi district, was rushed to the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital after his condition deteriorated due to excessive bleeding.

A 20-year-old man preparing for competitive exams in Prayagraj allegedly cut off his genitals on the advice of an acquaintance after he expressed his desire to become a girl, police and hospital sources said on Friday.

Acting on a doctor's advice, the man allegedly administered anaesthesia to himself before attempting to cut off his genitals.(Representational Image)
Acting on a doctor's advice, the man allegedly administered anaesthesia to himself before attempting to cut off his genitals.(Representational Image)

The man, a native of Amethi district, was rushed to the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital after his condition deteriorated due to excessive bleeding.

Dr Santosh from SRN Hospital told reporters that the man used a surgical blade to mutilate his private part following someone's advice.

“He lost a lot of blood but is now out of danger. He is undergoing proper treatment,” Santosh said.

While interacting with the doctors, the man reportedly claimed that he felt like a girl despite having a male body.

“He said his voice, mannerisms and gait made him feel as if he was a girl," Santosh said.

Speaking to the media, the man said he first felt "this way" at the age of 14. Acting on a doctor's advice, he administered anaesthesia to himself before attempting to cut off his genitals.

“I did not feel much pain when the anaesthesia was effective. However, as its effect wore off, the pain became unbearable and the bleeding worsened. I then sought help from people, who brought me to the hospital," he said.

