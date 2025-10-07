Preacher Aniruddhacharya, YouTuber Ajeet Bharti to face contempt case over jibes at CJI? Activist seeks AG's nod

The founder of an outfit called Mission Ambedkar has written to Attorney General of India R Venkataramani seeking consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against religious preacher Aniruddhacharya and social media influencer Ajeet Bharti for allegedly inciting the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. Ajeet Bharti is known to court controversies, as is Aniruddhacharya.(HT File Photos)

Law mandates the AG's consent for a private individual to initiate contempt-of-court proceedings.

Suraj Kumar Bauddh, a Dalit and Buddhist activist, cited in his letter a video of Aniruddhacharya (or Aniruddh Ram Tiwari) on September 21, in which he purportedly issued threats against the Chief Justice over remarks attributed to the judge in the a case related to an idol of Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

"If you want to get your chest ripped open, then let me know," Aniruddhacharya is heard saying in the video that went viral on social media.

Bauddh also noted objectionable statements made by Ajeet Bharti on YouTube and other social media platforms.

“These statements and actions are aimed at provoking violence against the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India and other judges. The tone and tenor of such public provocation are extremely dangerous, and these posts have gone viral, creating heated debates and escalating tensions,” the letter read, as per a PTI report.

"Such behaviour is unprecedented in the history of the Supreme Court of India. If such individuals are not brought to justice, the independence of the judiciary and the foundation of our democracy could be placed in peril. No court or judge should be prevented from discharging their duties without fear or favor," it added.

A 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore attempted to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.

But he remains out of jail, and faces no legal action, as the CJI chose not to press any charges.

Kishore has since justified his act, alleged that the CJI and Supreme Court are “against Sanatan Dharma” or Hinduism, and questioned the Dalit and Buddhist identity of the CJI.

BR Gavai is only the second Dalit and the first Buddhist to become Chief Justice of India.

Ajeet Bharti has, meanwhile, been unfazed even after reports said he was facing police action; Noida Police said he was not arrested.

Aniruddhacharya, whose videos and comments often go viral and who has been a contestant on the reality show 'Bigg Boss', is known to court controversies, as is Ajeet Bharti.