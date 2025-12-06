Predictable timeline for deciding cases my priority: CJI Surya Kant at HTLS 2025

NEW DELHI: A predictable timeline for deciding cases and a unified national policy for disposing pending cases in the Supreme Court will be his first priority, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said at the HT Leadership Summit on Saturday. ChiefJustice of India Surya Kant in a free-wheeling conversation at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday, December 06 (HT Photo/Parveen Kumar)

Disclosing his roadmap as the head of the judiciary after taking over as the 53rd CJI on November 24, CJI Surya Kant also underlined that the ordinary litigant would be his focus. “On reforms, I want to send a clear and strong message that the Supreme Court is also meant for the common man. Any ordinary litigant will also have sufficient space and time in the Supreme Court,” he said in a free-wheeling conversation with HT’s national legal editor, Utkarsh Anand, on diverse issues concerning the judiciary.

The CJI said work has already started in this direction, and he was currently undertaking the exercise of prioritising matters to be listed before courts for which domain experts are being engaged to give their suggestions, and Supreme Court judges have extended their full cooperation.

Speaking on the pendency of cases, which has crossed 90,000 in the top court alone, the CJI said, “I am not saying about clearing the pendency of cases. That will not happen, and that should not happen because litigation is an ongoing process and people have trust and faith in the judicial system.”

However, he pointed out that after taking over as CJI, he was focusing on clearing the old cases that had clogged the judicial docket for years. “The old cases that are staring at our face, we need to tackle that area and for that I need to really explore mediation as one of the powerful game changer.”

He said that the judiciary in modern India should be cost-effective, and the justice delivery system should be predictable so that anyone who comes to courts leaves with the feeling of being treated equally.

“One challenge before the judiciary is how to ensure that those who are in marginalised classes get quality assistance in court so that their cases are prioritised along with big cases and they get a feeling that we are treated equally with respect,” the CJI stressed.

In this context, the CJI said that steps were already afoot to expand the legal aid platform base to provide quality legal assistance to litigants through the national, state and district legal service authorities.

Prior to taking over as CJI, justice Kant was executive chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). It was during his tenure that community mediation was expanded to provide legal aid to far-flung villages and communities. He has also underscored sensitisation of district judiciary on effective judicial docket management and the need to incentivise judicial officers able to deliver maximum results.

The CJI also emphasised that the Constitution has prescribed separation of powers for the legislature, executive and judiciary, and yet it must function as a “well-oiled” machine that depends on each other and yet remains independent.

“The Constitution has defined roles to ensure there is no overlapping. It is our responsibility to have a unique compatibility. It is a well-oiled machine that works very well. All three organs must complement each other yet work independently.”

He also underlined the importance of deciding cases in a language that the litigant understands and in an environment which is friendly and not stressful. Explaining how mediation achieves this, he said, “Compared to other tools, mediation is cost-effective. It creates a win-win situation for both parties. It brings social harmony, keeps intact the social fabric, and it speaks in a language that people understand.”

He said that, with mediation, the consumer of justice gets trained mediators who can talk to them in their own language, in a situation so friendly that it yields many successful stories.

CJI Surya Kant, the first CJI from Haryana, is a first-generation lawyer from a small village in Hisar. He said that challenges in life made him patient and shaped his journey to the highest post in the judiciary, steered by hardwork and merit.