‘Preferably’: Centre revokes Covid-19 face mask mandate for air travel

Passengers travelling by air can now choose to wear face masks as the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday issued an order asking airlines to announce that masks were ‘preferred’ and not mandatory on flights.

“...In line with the government of India’s policy of graded approach of Covid-19 management response, the in-flight (crew) henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by Covid-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers,” the order read.

The central government had imposed the restriction two years ago in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that raged through the country since early 2020.

“...Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the inflight announcements. Hence, consolidated Covid-19 instructions for domestic and international air travel issued for passengers, airport operators and airlines issued vide order dated 10.5.2022 stands modified to that extent,” it added.

Aviation regulator – the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) – has time and again issued orders reiterating the mandate of wearing masks, the most recent being in August this year when it asked all Indian airlines to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocols, and take action against those who fail to comply.

Earlier, the DGCA had issued directives to declare passengers refusing to wear face masks as ‘unruly’ and briefly bar them from flying.

