Home / India News / India logs 501 new Covid cases, active count declines further to 7,561

India logs 501 new Covid cases, active count declines further to 7,561

india news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 02:00 PM IST

The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.(HT Photo)
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.(HT Photo)
PTI |

India saw a single-day rise of 501 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined from 7,918 to 7,561, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Currently, the total Covid cases stand at 4,46,66,676, while the death toll has climbed to 5,30,535 with two more fatalities -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan.

The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

As many as 219.82 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus
covid-19 coronavirus

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out