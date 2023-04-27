Pregnant woman found dead on Vizag beach

Hyderabad : A 25-year-old pregnant woman allegedly died by suicide by walking into the Bay of Bengal at Rama Krishnapuram beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

Pregnant woman’s body found on Vizag’s beach (Reresentational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The half-naked body of the woman was found buried up to the torso in the sand on the shores of the beach in the morning.

The police rushed to the spot after the locals on the beach informed about the body. Later, the body was sent to King George Hospital for post- mortem.

Newport police inspector Suvvari Ramu told HT that the woman hailed from Pedagantyada area had been missing from her in-laws place since Tuesday evening, after leaving a suicide note in her room.

“Her in-laws lodged a missing complaint with us in the evening and we started searching for her. On Wednesday morning, we received a call from locals that a woman’s body was found on the shores of RK beach,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Initially, the police suspected that the woman might have been subjected to sexual assault and later murdered. “But during the subsequent investigation, it was revealed that she was five-month pregnant and had an argument with her husband over phone, before walking out of the house,” Ramu said.

The inspector said her husband, a software engineer, had been working from home till recently before returning to his Hyderabad office 15 days ago. She had been staying with her in-laws’ with whom she was said to be not on good terms.

“She might have taken the extreme step in an emotional moment. Strong waves may have caused the white body to drift in the sand. There were no signs of any sexual assault or murder,” the police inspector said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police recovered a suicide note from her room and are examining the same. “For now, we have booked a case of suspicious death,” the inspector added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON