Pregnant woman waiting for husband gangraped at her home in Bengal’s Asansol

A woman who is in the fourth month of her pregnancy was raped by three men at her home in West Bengal’s industrial town of Asansol, said police on Friday.

The 28-year-old woman was alone at her home on Wednesday night when three men knocked at the door and she thought her husband had returned from work. The men barged in and took turns to assault her, police said.

The woman’s husband, a motor mechanic, found her unconscious when he returned home. “A case of gangrape was registered. The woman told us that one of the culprits is a local man called Kuldip Singh. She didn’t know the other two,” said Laxminarayan Meena, Commissioner of Asansol Durgapur Police.

The woman has given a confidential statement to a court and a medical test has confirmed she was raped, said police officers.

Bengal is one of the worst performing states in terms of crimes against women. According to National Crime Records Bureau’s data in 2014, the state accounted for 11.31% of all the crime against women in the country. In 2015 and 2016, the shares stood at 10.11% and 9.6%.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 14:16 IST