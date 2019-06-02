Prepare for Assembly polls to dislodge Kejriwal govt: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to workers

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday called upon the party workers to work hard for a victory in the Assembly elections due early next year and “dislodge” the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The newly elected BJP parliamentarians in Delhi, including Tiwari, on Saturday felicitated the party workers for an impressive win in the Lok Sabha polls.

Tiwari, who defeated Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on the North East Delhi seat, felicitated the workers at Nilothi and Alipur, along with party MP from West Delhi Hans Raj Hans.

Crediting the workers for victory of the BJP on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, Tiwari said, “The way we emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections, same way we have to work hard for dislodging the Kejriwal government.” Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the BJP workers are the backbone of the party and it was due to their hardwork and efforts that a “historic” victory was achieved.

The BJP, which was in power in Delhi over two decades ago, is enthused by its impressive show in the parliamentary polls, and is now eyeing a victory in the Assembly elections due early next year to stage a comeback.

Besides Tiwari and Hans, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma also felicitated their workers and supporters at functions held at Chanakyapuri and Rajouri Garden areas, respectively.

The SC Morcha of the Delhi BJP also felicitated its members at a function held at party office on Pant Marg.

Organisation secretary of Delhi BJP Siddharthan lauded “immeasurable” hardwork and contribution of Morcha workers in ensuring victory of the party candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

He pointed to “record” performance of the party in 12 reserved Assembly segments under different Lok Sabha constituencies and appealed to Morcha workers to continue their hardwork for a similar victory in the Assembly elections. The BJP was routed in 2015 Assembly elections by the AAP that won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. The party had managed to win just there seats and later it wrested the Rajouri Garden seat in a bypoll.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 09:06 IST