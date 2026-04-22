Preparing for UPSC, strangled with phone charger: Civil servant's daughter murdered at Delhi home

In another brutal murder in the national capital, a 21-year-old woman was found dead on Wednesday morning at her residence in Delhi's Kailash Hills.

Police officials have suspected that the former domestic help was behind the crime. (Representational)(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

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As per the police, the woman was found lying inside the house with preliminary inquiry suggesting that she was strangled, HT reported earlier.

As the investigation into the murder continues, more details have emerged, with police stating that the woman was allegedly strangled with the cord of a mobile charger.

Based on a report by news agency ANI, police suspect that the charging cable was used to strangle the victim, who is also the daughter of a civil servant.

Police officials have suspected that the former domestic help was behind the crime. Officials added that suspicion fell on the former domestic, who had been removed from service around one-and-a-half months ago.

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{{^usCountry}} With the suspect absconding, officials are working to trace his whereabouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the suspect absconding, officials are working to trace his whereabouts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The role of a former servant is being examined. Teams have been formed to trace him,” a senior officer told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The role of a former servant is being examined. Teams have been formed to trace him,” a senior officer told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports further added that the woman had completed her engineering course and was now preparing to appear for the UPSC examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports further added that the woman had completed her engineering course and was now preparing to appear for the UPSC examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Along with murder, police are also suspecting sexual assault. However, officials are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the nature of the injuries caused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with murder, police are also suspecting sexual assault. However, officials are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the nature of the injuries caused. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (With inputs from ANI and HT's Hemani Bhandari) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (With inputs from ANI and HT's Hemani Bhandari) {{/usCountry}}

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