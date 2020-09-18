President accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation, Narendra Singh Tomar assigned her portfolio

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 07:08 IST

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has accepted minister of food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation from the Union Cabinet and directed that Narendra Singh Tomar be assigned the additional charge of the ministry, according to a press release.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution,” the communique issued on Friday said.

“Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios,” it added.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal had tendered her resignation from the Cabinet on Thursday in protest of legislation seeking to liberalise agricultural markets. “I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister,” she had tweeted.

The minister’s party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the farm-relation legislations but said it will continue to be a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“These bills have many provisions that go against farmers’ interests. We have repeatedly asked the government that please address the apprehensions of farmers, but the government had done nothing. Therefore, I oppose these bills,” SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said.