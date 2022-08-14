President Murmu approves 107 gallantry awards

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday approved 107 gallantry awards for soldiers, said a government statement.

Among the recipients are a soldier who went above and beyond the call of duty and killed two wanted terrorists in Kashmir, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who evacuated Indians from Kabul in hostile conditions, a woman pilot who steered a humanitarian assistance mission during flash floods in Madhya Pradesh, and an army dog who saved lives during a counter-terror mission are among those honoured for their bravery and service on the eve of Independence Day.

Among the medals announced on Sunday, there three are Kirti Chakras and 13 Shaurya Chakras – the second and third highest peacetime gallantry honours, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The President has also approved 40 Mention-in-Despatches, including one posthumously for army dog Axel for his role in a recent counter-terror operation in Kashmir.

The Kirti Chakra awardees are Naik Devendra Pratap Singh – the soldier who killed two terrorists, and BSF constables Sudip Sarkar and Paotinsat Guite (both honoured posthumously).

Murmu approved two bar-to-Sena Medals (Gallantry), 91 Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry)

Group Captain Rahul Singh, the overall mission commander of the three C-17 aircraft tasked with the evacuation of Indian embassy staff and diaspora from Kabul in the face of Taliban’s then imminent takeover, was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), while IAF helicopter pilot Wing Commander Deepika Misra, who was involved in the relief mission in MP, was also awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry.)

While Axel was Mentioned in Despatches — the highest honour a dog can get for military service in India — another four-legged warrior, Bajaj of 26 Army Dog Unit was among the 408 soldiers honoured with the Army chief’s commendation card for their service.