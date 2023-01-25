On eve of 74th Republic Day, President Murmu hails Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India | Highlights
President Droupadi Murmu's address, 74th Republic Day, highlights: The address was telecast on All India Radio (AIR) and all channels of Doordarshan.
Keeping with tradition, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. The address was telecast on All India Radio (AIR) and all channels of Doordarshan. All the updates from the address can be tracked here.
Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 when the country became a sovereign state. Part of the celebration includes a traditional march past at Kartavya Path comprising a grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces; tableaux display by states and central ministries/departments; cultural performances by children; acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, besides the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and PM's NCC rally.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:29 PM
Murmu concludes her address
On the occasion of Republic Day, I convey my special appreciation to our jawans who guard our borders and are ready to make any sacrifice for the country. I also express my appreciation for all the brave soldiers of paramilitary forces and police forces: President Droupadi Murmu
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:25 PM
Murmu lists challenges that need to be 'addressed urgently'
“In my view, global warming and climate change are challenges that need to be addressed urgently. Global temperatures are rising and extreme forms of climate change are visible.”
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:24 PM
Murmu commends the role of farmers, labourers, scientists, engineers
"I appreciate the roles of farmers, labourers, scientists and engineers whose collective strength enables our country to move forward in the spirit of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan".
“I appreciate each and every citizen contributing towards the progress of the country.”
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:22 PM
Murmu calls G20 an ‘ideal forum’ to discuss and find solutions to global challenges
As G20 represents about two-thirds of the world population and around 85 per cent of global GDP, it is an ideal forum to discuss and find solutions for global challenges. To my mind, global warming and climate change are the most pressing among them: President Murmu
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:20 PM
India's G20 presidency an opportunity to promote democracy & multilateralism, says Murmu
G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy & multilateralism & the right forum for shaping a better world & a better future. Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable &sustainable world order: Murmu
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:17 PM
Murmu on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, women empowerment and gender equality
India has been among fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely& pro-active interventions from Govt. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, has evoked great response among people at large. There've also been sector-specific incentive schemes: President Murmu
Women’s empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, as we have made great progress towards these ideals in recent years. I have no doubt in my mind that women are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow’s India: Murmu
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:15 PM
Murmu hails India's achievements in the field of science, technology
“We can feel proud of our achievements in the field of science and technology. In the field of space technology, India has been one of the few leading countries.”
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:13 PM
Murmu speaks on 'essence of India'
We are all one, and we are all Indians. So many creeds and so many languages have not divided us but united us. That's why we have succeeded as a democratic republic. This is the essence of India: Murmu
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:13 PM
India has moved from a poor, illiterate nation to…: Murmu
India has moved from being a poor and illiterate nation to a confident nation on the world stage. This progress would not have been possible without the guidance from the collective wisdom of the framers of the Constitution: Murmu
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:12 PM
President hails India for becoming fifth largest economy in world
“Last year India became the fifth largest economy in the world. This achievement has been achieved against a global backdrop of economic uncertainty. With the help of able leadership and effective struggle, we soon came out of the recession, and resumed our journey of development.”
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:11 PM
Murmu remembers BN Rau
We should also remember role of jurist BN Rau, who had prepared initial draft & other experts and officers who helped in making of Constitution. We're proud of fact that members of that assembly represented all regions & communities of India&that they included 15 women: Murmu
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:08 PM
India will be indebted to Dr B R Ambedkar: Murmu
India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape: President Droupadi Murmu
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:05 PM
Murmu addresses nation
When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation: President Droupadi Murmu
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 07:02 PM
President Murmu addresses nation on eve of 74th Republic day
President Droupaid Murmu begins her maiden address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic day.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 06:48 PM
