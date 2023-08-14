Home / India News / President address to the nation Highlights: ‘Climate change needs urgent attention’

Aug 14, 2023 08:07 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14. She called on the citizens to move forward in a spirit of harmony and brotherhood to realize the dreams of India's founding fathers. The address was aired from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • Aug 14, 2023 07:34 PM IST

    Let's take a pledge to fulfill our fundamental duty: President Murmu

    “Let us all take a pledge to fulfill our constitutional fundamental duty and make continuous efforts to move towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activities so that our country attains new heights of diligence and achievements while progressing continuously,” she said.

  • Aug 14, 2023 07:23 PM IST

    Climate change needs urgent attention: President Murmu

    President Murmu called for urgent attention to climate change amid extreme weather-related events.

    “One area that scientists and policymakers around the world should be paying more urgent attention to is climate change,” she said. “It is necessary to make efforts at the local, national and global level in the interest of the environment.”

  • Aug 14, 2023 07:18 PM IST

    Moon mission only a stepping stone for future space programs: Murmu

    Citing the recent launch of Chandrayaan-3, President Murmu said that the lunar mission is only a stepping stone for our future programs in space. “We have a long way to go.”

  • Aug 14, 2023 07:17 PM IST

    India registered impressive GDP growth despite challenges: Murmu

    “The country has converted challenges into opportunities and has also registered impressive GDP growth,” she said.

  • Aug 14, 2023 07:13 PM IST

    G20 Summit a unique opportunity to get global priorities in right direction: Murmu

    President Murmu termed G20 Summit in India a unique opportunity to get global priorities in the right direction.

  • Aug 14, 2023 07:12 PM IST

    Women contributing extensively across fields: President Murmu

    Murmu said that women are contributing extensively in every field of development and service to the country and are increasing the pride of the nation.

    “Today our women have made a special place in many such fields in which their participation could not even be imagined a few decades back,” she said.

  • Aug 14, 2023 07:10 PM IST

    President Murmu remembers women freedom fighters

    President Murmu said that women icons like Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf Ali and Sucheta Kriplani have set inspiring ideals for all generations to serve the country and society with self-confidence.

  • Aug 14, 2023 07:07 PM IST

    We have on identity above all: President Murmu

    “Apart from caste, creed, language and region, we also have an identity associated with our family and work area. But we have one identity which is above all, and that identity of ours is being a citizen of India,” President Murmu said.

  • Aug 14, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    Independence Day reminds us we are part of a great community: President Murmu

    “Independence Day reminds us that we are not just individuals, but we are part of a great community, the largest and most vibrant of its kind. It is a community of citizens of the world's largest democracy,” President Murmu said in her address to the nation.

  • Aug 14, 2023 07:04 PM IST

    Pleased to see the festive atmosphere all around: President Murmu

    President Murmu expressed pleasure over the festive atmosphere on the eve of Independence Day.

  • Aug 14, 2023 06:55 PM IST

    Last year, Murmu gave call for total sacrifice for motherland

    In her maiden Independence Day Eve address, President Murmu last year quoted nationalist poet Kuvempu. “This is a clarion call of the nationalist poet for making total sacrifice for the motherland and upliftment of fellow citizens. To follow these ideals is my special appeal to the youth of the country who are going to build the India of 2047,” she had said.

  • Aug 14, 2023 06:42 PM IST

    Independence Day Eve: President Murmu to address the nation shortly

    President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of Independence Day for the second time after she assumed office in July 2022.

