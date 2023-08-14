President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14. She called on the citizens to move forward in a spirit of harmony and brotherhood to realize the dreams of India's founding fathers. The address was aired from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu.(ANI)