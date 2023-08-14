‘Chandrayaan-3 a stepping stone…’: President Murmu in Independence Day eve address | Top quotes

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday spoke on several issues, including Chandrayaan 3, India's presidency of the G20, participation of women in the freedom movement, women empowerment, and more. President Murmu addressing nation on eve of 77th Independence Day

On Chandrayaan-3

“ISRO has launched Chandrayaan-3, which has entered the (fourth) orbit of the Moon. This mission is a stepping stone for all our future space missions.”

On G20

“India has ensured a leading role for itself on various global platforms and has taken over the G20 presidency. Since G20 represents two-thirds of the world's population, this (the presidency) is a unique opportunity for us to help shape global discourse in the right direction.”

On women freedom fighters

“Great women freedom fighters like Matangini Hazra and Kanaklata Baruah laid down their lives for Mother India. Many great leaders like Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf-Ali and Sucheta Kriplani had set inspiring ideals for all future generations of women, to serve the nation and the society with self-confidence.”

On women empowerment

“Today our women have made their special place in many such fields in which their participation was unimaginable a few decades ago. I am happy to note that there has been a special focus on the economic empowerment of women in our country. I urge all fellow citizens to give priority to women empowerment.”

Appeal to fellow tribal brothers and sisters

“There are specific programmes to improve the conditions of tribals and encourage them to join the journey of progress. I appeal to our tribal brothers and sisters to enrich their traditions while embracing modernity.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON