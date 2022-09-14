President Droupadi Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London on September 17 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. She was 96.

“In the 70 years of reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India observed one day of national mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

President Droupadi Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch.

“In their messages, they noted that she was a stalwart of our times; a compassionate personality and provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people,” the statement said.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi has earlier said that Queen Elizabeth II would be remembered as a “stalwart of our times”.

“She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," the Prime Minister added.

