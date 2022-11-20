Home / India News / President Droupadi Murmu undergoes successful cataract surgery

President Droupadi Murmu undergoes successful cataract surgery

india news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 05:29 PM IST

Murmu, 64, had undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16.

President Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.
President Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.
PTI |

President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here on Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique.

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, it said.

Murmu, 64, had undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery of her right eye today morning (November 20, 2022) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
draupadi murmu president of india rashtrapati bhawan + 1 more
draupadi murmu president of india rashtrapati bhawan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out