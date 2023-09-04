Transforming lndia into a knowledge hub more important than ever: President Murmu

On the eve of Teachers’ Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended her wishes to the teaching fraternity and said that the role of teachers is not just limited to imparting education, but to guide students to the right path. President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo)

“The role of teachers has acquired new dimensions in the era of technology. The teachers should continuously evolve and adopt the latest methods of imparting education. At the same time, they should also keep in mind the significance of value-based education. The contribution of teachers in building an equitable and inclusive society and transforming lndia into a knowledge hub of the world is more important than ever,” President Murmu wrote in an official message.

The president will also confer the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 selected awardees tomorrow at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending his wishes said that the changes done by his government in the past few years in the education sector would go on to benefit future students.

“Intelligent students of this age not only see a bright future for themselves, they even believe in it. It’s happy to see that the facilities and resources that are being provided to students by their teachers now is ground breaking and is taking India to new extremes,” Modi said in a letter.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that even though there are many challenges in the education sector, the National Education Policy 2020 would try to fill this void with new innovative ways of learning.

Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a former President of India, scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna recipient.