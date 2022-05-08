President Kovind inaugurates new campus of IIM Nagpur

NAGPUR: The Nagpur chapter of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) should not only be an excellent centre of academic training ground, but it should also be the midpoint of life moulding experience for the students at the campus, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday while inaugurating the new IIM campus at Nagpur.

The President said that the educational institutes are not just mere places of learning, it’s the place which polishes the inner and sometimes hidden talents of students. “The curriculum gives us the opportunity to introspect within ourselves the purpose, the ambition and hence fulfill our dreams,” he added.

He insisted on innovation and entrepreneurship among students and said that both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people. “I am sure that the ecosystem at IIM Nagpur will promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers,” he said.

Appreciating the IIM for establishing seven centres of excellence, Kovind said the IIM though the Centre for Entrepreneurs has established IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurs Development (InFED) and it was a matter of immense pride that InFED has successfully enabled women entrepreneurs to graduate from women startup programme and six of them have even launched their enterprises. “Our daughters whenever provided an adequate platform will always shine to the optimum and it will be a true tribute to the land of Savitribai Fuley and Anandibai Joshi,” Kovind added.

Union ministers, Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan, Maharashtra ministers, Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai and leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the inaugural function.

The IIM Nagpur is a prestigious institute that has reached the global map in a short period of time with several projects running in collaboration with the internationally acclaimed universities of England, America, Canada, Japan, Denmark and France. The IIM Nagpur has made a revolution in distance education mode as well. It has also started providing management education online to working professionals.

IIM-N is spread across 132-acre land near the Nagpur airport and has several centres of management and administration with 665 students studying in various branches.