President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital
- With today’s vaccination, the President joins the ranks of statesmen and politicians who have gotten vaccinated since the second phase of vaccination started on March 1.
President Ram Nath Kovind got inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR Hospital on Wednesday. With today’s vaccination, the President joins the ranks of statesmen and politicians who have gotten vaccinated since the second phase of vaccination started on March 1.
The Prime Minister flagged off the second phase on March 1 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He was administered the indigenous Covaxin. Among the group of G20 countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ninth leader to be vaccinated. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first leader to get vaccinated on live television followed by American President Joe Biden.
Almost half the total number of Member of Parliaments in India are eligible for vaccination and are expected to get inoculated before the Parliament resumes on March 8. Amongst the total 777 MPs in this country, some 366 are above the age of 60.
The Union health ministry said yesterday that more than 14 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered as of 1pm on Tuesday, the second day of the second phase of the inoculation drive. A total of 208,791 doses of the vaccine have been administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities, the rest have been administered to frontline workers.
“More than 1.48 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered till 1pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age,” said health secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a press conference on Tuesday.
