President Kovind's condition stable, Army hospital refers him to AIIMS

Kovind was admitted to Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained about chest discomfort on Friday.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:21 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up at Army hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort; kept under observation.(ANI File Photo )

President Ram Nath Kovind has been referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation into his health condition, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said after his condition was informed to be stable.

Kovind was admitted to Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained about chest discomfort on Friday. The President went under routine check-up and was kept under observation at the hospital.

"Hon'ble President of India, visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," ANI said in a medical bulletin read by the Army hospital on Friday.

Several leaders have enquired about the President's condition since yesterday. The Prime Minister office said PM Modi has talked to the President's son to enquire about his health and well being.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," PMO tweeted. PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.

Union home minister Amit Shah also took to the microblogging site Twitter and said he has talked to the President's family to check up on his well being, and prayed for his good health.

"Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji's family and inquired about his health. I pray to the almighty for his good health and well-being," the minister's tweet read.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital on Friday after Kovind was admitted.

