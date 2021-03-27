On poll rigging claims, BJP says ‘Mamata Banerjee under pressure, TMC knows it’s losing’

The president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) West Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh said the Trinamool Congress is aware that it is going to lose the assembly elections and is therefore is resorting to poll rigging allegations against them.

“TMC knows that it is losing & that's why it is saying all this. For such complaints, TMC should go to the Election Commission. TMC & Mamata Banerjee are under pressure and that is why they are saying such things,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP leader’s comment came hours after the ruling party alleged that some voters have complained that despite voting for the TMC their ballot was cast in favour of the opposition party. “Shocking claim by voters which must be immediately looked into by @ECISVEEP and @CEOWestBengal. Many voters in Kanthi Dakshin assembly seat allege that they voted for TMC but VVPAT showed them the BJP symbol. THIS IS SERIOUS! THIS IS UNPARDONABLE!” the TMC wrote on Twitter.

Banerjee’s party also raised doubts about Election Commission’s voter turnout application that shows the updated voting percentage at regular intervals. The TMC alleged that the voter turnout in constituencies in Purbo Medinipur district dropped by almost half in a matter of five minutes.

Hours before polling, a bombing incident was also reported from the district. At least two police personnel were injured in the violence, ANI reported.

What is happening @ECISVEEP?!



Could you explain how voting percentage drastically reduced to half within a gap of just 5 minutes?!



Shocking!@CEOWestBengal, please look into this urgently! pic.twitter.com/LK1lSvKa8q — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 27, 2021





The TMC has decided to approach the poll body in Kolkata over the discrepancy and the EVM malfunctioning reported from several regions of the state. The BJP has also planned on meeting the chief election officer of the state. The reason for the meeting, however, was not known immediately.

Voting in 30 assembly constituencies of West Bengal is underway in the first of eight phases of polling. A voter turnout of XX was recorded in the state till 12 noon. The result for the 294-seat assembly will be declared on May 2.

While the BJP aims to win a majority of over 200 seats in the eastern state, TMC’s Banerjee is looking to retain a third term as the chief minister. Earlier in the day, ruling party’s Derek O'Brien told ANI, “TMC will win Bengal. Bengal's daughter will defeat Bengal's traitor in his own backyard at Nandigram.”