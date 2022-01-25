Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / in R-Day eve address, Prez Kovind says India better placed to meet challenges of future
india news

in R-Day eve address, Prez Kovind says India better placed to meet challenges of future

In his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said the spirit of unity of being one nation that is celebrated every year on Republic Day.
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on Tuesday. (Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn) 
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 07:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. The President said it is this spirit of unity of being one nation that is celebrated every year on Republic Day. He said diversity and vibrancy of our democracy is appreciated worldwide.

He said celebrations to commemorate the day may be muted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but spirit is as strong as ever. “The coronavirus pandemic has been an extraordinary challenge to humankind. I am proud to say that we have shown an unmatched resolve against coronavirus. Doctors, nurses and paramedics have risen to challenge, working long hours in difficult conditions even at risk of their lives." 

"We must remain alert and not let our guard down against coronavirus, precautions have to be continued,” he said.

He also spoke about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who he said, had adopted the energising salutation of ‘Jai Hind’. “Two days ago, on January 23, all of us observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. His quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud inspire all of us.”

He further said that while the text of the Constitution, dealing with details of workings of the state, is long, the Preamble sums up its guiding principles – democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. “They form bedrock on which our Republic stands. These are values that form our collective inheritance,” the President said.

“India is better placed today to meet the challenges of future. The country will continue to march ahead on path of progress and secure its rightful place, befitting its potential, in global community,” he said.

Speaking women's inclusion in armed forces, the President said, “Our daughters have broken glass ceiling and permanent commission has now been allowed for women officers in the forces.”

Topics
president kovind
