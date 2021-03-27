Home / India News / President Kovind to undergo bypass procedure on Tuesday: Rashtrapati Bhavan
The Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital said earlier in the day that President Kovind has been referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation into his health.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:37 PM IST
The 75-year-old President underwent a routine check-up and was kept under observation at the hospital. (PTI Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind, who complained of chest discomfort on Friday, will undergo a 'planned bypass procedure' in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. "The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday. The President's health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," an official statement said.

President Kovind’s office tweeted earlier in the day that he has thanked everyone who asked after his health. “The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well,” his office tweeted.

The Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital said earlier in the day that President Kovind has been referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation into his health. Kovind was admitted to the Research and Referral Hospital after he complained about chest discomfort on Friday. The 75-year-old President underwent a routine check-up and was kept under observation at the hospital.

"Hon'ble President of India, visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," a medical bulletin by the army hospital said on Friday, according to news agency ANI.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enquired about the President's health after he was taken to the hospital. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Modi talked to the President's son. "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," PMO tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted to say that he has talked to the President's family to check on his well being. "Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji's family and inquired about his health. I pray to the almighty for his good health and well-being," the minister's tweet read.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital on Friday after Kovind was taken there.

