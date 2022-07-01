President Kovind, VP Naidu and others greet nation on Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and prime minister Narendra Modi led the political class in wishing the nation on the auspicious occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, which began in Odisha's Puri on Friday.

Here's what the leaders tweeted:

President Ram Nath Kovind: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. I wish that with Mahaprabhu Jagannath's blessings, there is happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.”

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu: "My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra of Odisha, depicting the annual journey of Lord Jagannatha, witnesses the coming together of the entire community in celebration of the grace and divinity of the Lord.

PM Narendra Modi: “Greetings on the special day of Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath for his constant blessings. May we all be blessed with good health and happiness. Sharing what I had spoken about the Rath Yatra and the importance of a Yatra in our culture during the recent #MannKiBaat.”

Home minister Amit Shah: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the holy occasion of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra, a unique confluence of faith and devotion. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath ji for a happy and healthy life, prosperity and happiness for all.”

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all on the occasion of the holy procession of Lord Jagannath. May every life be blessed with the blessings of the fourth idol.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: “Best wishes to all of you on the Rath Yatra festival of Lord Shri Jagannath ji. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath ji for the best of luck to all of you.”

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that this year, the procession will witness full public participation for the first time after two years due to Covid-19 related restrictions in both 2020 and 2021.

