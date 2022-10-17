Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India, to be sworn-in on Nov 9

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India effective from November 9. A tweet in this regard was shared by Union law minister Kiren Rijiju.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” Rijiju wrote on Twitter. The law ministry also shared a statement later.

Rijiju further extended his best wishes to the next CJI for the formal oath-taking ceremony to be held on November 9.

A week ago, Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit had set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending to the Union government the name of Justice Chandrachud, who is the most senior Supreme Court judge.

While Justice Lalit has a tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years. Justice Chandrachud will demit office on November 10, 2024.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

