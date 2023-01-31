President Murmu emphasises girls' education in 1st Parliament address

President Droupadi Murmu said in her first Parliament address on Tuesday that the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' is visible and that women are well-represented in all sectors. She stated that the government has been working to remove all barriers for education and careers of 'daughters'.

Murmu spoke about the 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana', which allows for the opening of savings accounts for the bright future of daughters across the country, and also how the new National Education Policy has taken many important steps toward girls' education.

“My government has also ensured that women are not restricted from carrying out any work or participating in any field of work,” President Murmu said in her address. Murmu stated that efforts such as the construction of separate toilets for girls in the country's government schools or the sanitary pad scheme had a significant impact on the drop-out rate. She also mentioned the 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan,' that it helped to create a safe environment for women and increased women's dignity.

Talking about the recruitment of women in various sectors, Murmu said that there are opportunities for women from mining to forward positions in the army. She praised the government's efforts in allowing girls to attend Sainik and military schools.

Droupadi Murmu emphasised innovation and entrepreneurship, saying that the government's efforts in these areas have harnessed the strength of our country. She stated that India's progress in innovation can be seen in its rank in the Global Innovation Index, which rose from 81st in 2015 to 40th in 2022, and that seven years ago, there were only a few hundred registered start-ups in India, but today the number has risen to nearly 90,000.

“In today's era, it is very important for our forces to be enriched with youth power, to be proficient in warfare and to be equipped with the power of technology,” Murmu said, referring to the Angiveer Yojana. She stated that the scheme will provide maximum opportunities for the country's youth to serve in the armed forces.

President Murmu is has delivered her first budget session speech since taking office in July of last year. The Budget session of Parliament began on Tuesday with the President's customary address to a joint session, which was followed by the Finance Minister's tabling of the Economic Survey.

The first part of Parliament's Budget Session will continue until February 10. The Parliament will reconvene on March 12 and remain in session until April 6.

