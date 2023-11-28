President Murmu lauds ‘resilience’ of trapped workers after their safe rescue from U'Khand tunnel

President Droupadi Murmu praised the ‘resilience’ of the trapped workers who were finally rescued after a 17-day ordeal in the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand. She expressed the nation's gratitude for these workers who contribute to critical infrastructure despite personal risks. Murmu expressed relief and happiness upon learning about the successful rescue of all trapped workers.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami acknowledged the morale and courage of the workers and personnel involved in the rescue operation.(AP)

“I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance. The nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure, even at great personal risk, far away from their homes. I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history,” Murmu wrote on the official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the successful evacuation of the 41 workers from the Silkyara tunnel, calling it an emotional moment. “The success of the rescue operation of our workers is an emotional moment for everyone. To the workers who were trapped, I want to say that your courage and patience is inspiring. I wish you good health and well being,” Modi said.

Explaining the breakthrough moment in the rescue operation, Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zoji-la Tunnel said, “The exact time of breakthrough was 7.05 pm. Uttarakhand CM, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh are present there.”

After the rescue, Dhami emphasised that all workers would undergo medical supervision to ensure their well-being, affirming that none were in critical condition. "They (workers) all have come out from a different environment and condition so we will do as per the advice of the doctors...first they will be kept under medical supervision, their monitoring will be done...no one is critical," Dhami said addressing the media.

