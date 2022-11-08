President, PM Modi and other leaders extend greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

On the occasion of the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and first of the ten Sikh gurus, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders across political parties on Tuesday extended their greetings to people across country.

President Murmu shared an elaborate message of the auspicious occasion and made a special mention of “Indians settled abroad” as she wrote, “On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians settled abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Sikh community.”

On the sacred occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians settled abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Sikh community.

PM Modi wished by sharing a delightful audio message- taken from his speeches- which starts with a hymn as he goes on to elaborate on the teachings of Guru Nanak Ji and his contributions to the upliftment of society. “May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society.” he wrote.

Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted by wishing in Punjabi, which translates as: “Congratulations to all of you on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Patshah Sahib who brought out the darkness of ignorance and showed the light of knowledge and spoke for the good of all.”

ਅਗਿਆਨਤਾ ਦੇ ਹਨ੍ਹੇਰੇ ਵਿਚੋਂ ਕੱਢ ਕੇ ਗਿਆਨ ਰੂਪੀ ਚਾਨਣ ਦਿਖਾਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਬੱਤ ਦੇ ਭਲੇ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਪਾਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੀ ਆਪ ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ-ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈ। 🙏

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, visited Gurudwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh Ji Fateh Singh Ji before starting his march in Nanded. “By applying Guru Nanak's teachings of love, peace, and brotherhood, we will fulfill this resolve to unite India,” he wrote.

महाराष्ट्र में यात्रा की शुरुआत, गुरपुरब के शुभ अवसर पर गुरुद्वारा यादगारी बाबा ज़ोरावर सिंह जी, फतेह सिंह जी में अरदास से की।



गुरु नानक जी के प्रेम, शांति और भाईचारे की सीख को दिल से लगाकर हम भारत जोड़ने का यह संकल्प पूरा करेंगे।



सभी देशवासियों को गुरपुरब की लाखों बधाइयां।

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet wrote: “May the infinite wisdom of Guru Nanak Dev Ji dawn upon us and lead us on the path of peace and service to mankind.”

On the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire Sikh community.



May the infinite wisdom of Guru Nanak Dev Ji dawn upon us and lead us on the path of peace and service to mankind.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also shared his greeting as he wrote in Punjabi “Many congratulations to all Nanak Naam Lewa Sangat living in the country and abroad on Prakash Gurpurab of Blessed Guru Nanak Dev Ji...”.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth of the first guru of Sikhism - Guru Nanak Dev. The auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon date of Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year.