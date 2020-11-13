President Ram Nath Kovind addresses valedictory ceremony of 60th course of NDC

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:33 IST

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed the valedictory ceremony of the 60th course of National Defence college where he praised the NDC for completing the course in the midst of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic without letting it impact outcomes.

“This year has been particularly hard for all walks of life as coping with Covid-19 has become the new normal. I have been apprised that the NDC was among the first few institutions to speedily switch from a contact programme to an online mode of imparting training. I must congratulate you on successful completion of the course with no impact on its aims and outcomes,” the president said.

On Wednesday, the president had approved the establishment of ‘Chair of Excellence’ on national security at the NDC. ‘Chairs of Excellence’ and other similar positions are bestowed upon professors to spur intellectual and academic calibre in colleges and universities across the globe. “A few days ago, it was my pleasure to institute ‘The President’s Chair of Excellence on National Security’ at the NDC. It was a befitting gesture to mark the diamond jubilee of the great institution. I hope the Chair will enrich the intellectual and academic standards at India’s apex institution of strategic learning,” President Kovind added.

NDC is dedicated to intellectual development and strategic training of select senior officers of Civil Services and Armed Forces of India and other countries.

“The NDC has imparted skills and knowledge to senior officers not only from our Armed Forces and Civil Services, but also those from Friendly Foreign Countries, to help them make informed policy decisions related to their respective national objectives and aims. The wide range of curriculum that this course offers for all participants is clearly designed to impart training and knowledge to aspire for a safer world,” the president said.