IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / President's rule in Puducherry to vaccination drive: Key highlights of Cabinet meet
New Delhi: Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar address a cabinet briefing in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI02_24_2021_000090B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar address a cabinet briefing in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI02_24_2021_000090B)(PTI)
india news

President's rule in Puducherry to vaccination drive: Key highlights of Cabinet meet

  • From announcing the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive to approving President's rule in Puducherry, the ministers announced the Centre's new policy moves and administrative decisions.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:04 PM IST

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced several decisions taken by the Centre in the Union Cabinet meet held via video-conferencing.

The Cabinet meet was held ahead of the Election Commission of India's meeting today to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states.

From announcing the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive to approving President's rule in Puducherry, the ministers announced the Centre's new policy moves and administrative decisions.

Here are some of the key decisions announced after the Union Cabinet meeting:

Govt announces second phase of Covid-19 inoculation for senior citizens, people with comorbidities

The cabinet cleared the starting of the second phase of Covid-19 inoculation, which will include senior citizens and people with comorbidities. "Everyone above the age of 60 and those over 45 and having other illnesses will be able to get Covid-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals," Javadekar said at a press conference.

Javadekar also said that the proposal to this effect was approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "While the vaccine will be given for free at government centres, it will be available for a charge, to be decided later, at many private hospitals," he added.

Cabinet approves President's Rule in Puducherry

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry, days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power just before a trust vote.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Javadekar told reporters that the decision was taken as no party claimed to form a government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister there.

Subsequently, the Lieutenant General had recommended President's Rule in Puducherry and the Union Cabinet has approved the same, the minister said.

After the President's assent, the assembly will get resolved, Javadekar said, adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon.

He also noted that the model code of conduct is expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.

Govt clears PLI scheme to boost manufacturing of laptops, tablets, PCs

The cabinet also cleared a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers, as it looked to woo global players to tap India's manufacturing capabilities.

The approval of the PLI scheme for these hi-tech IT hardware gadgets comes after the Cabinet last week cleared a 12,195 crore scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Cabinet cleared the about 7,350 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware that would cover laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers.

Cabinet's nod to Production Linked Incentive scheme for pharmaceuticals

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for financial year 2020-21 to 2028-29.

The scheme will benefit domestic manufacturers, help in creating employment and is expected to contribute to the availability of a wider range of affordable medicines for consumers, a statement issued by the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers said.

It added that the PLI scheme is expected to promote the production of high-value products in the country and increase the value addition in exports. "The total incremental sales of 2,94,000 crore and total incremental exports of 1,96,000 crore are estimated during six years from 2022-23 to 2027-28," the statement read.

The scheme, the ministry said, is expected to generate employment for both skilled and unskilled personnel, estimated at 20,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs as a result of growth in the sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala president's rule covid-19 vaccination
Close
Mahapanchayats being organised by SKM continue with the strong participation of farmers in different locations of Haryana, Rajasthan and other states.(HT photo)
Mahapanchayats being organised by SKM continue with the strong participation of farmers in different locations of Haryana, Rajasthan and other states.(HT photo)
india news

Farmers union writes to President demanding end to 'repression' on protesters

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:16 PM IST
According to a press note, several other associated organisations also took up the taluka and district-level protests in hundreds of locations across the country to submit the memorandum to the President.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Uttarakhand high court gave the directions in response to a bunch of petitions over the fight against the pandemic.(HT file)
The Uttarakhand high court gave the directions in response to a bunch of petitions over the fight against the pandemic.(HT file)
india news

Uttarakhand responds to PIL against mining riverbed material on private lands

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • In August last year the Uttarakhand High Court had stayed the state government' notification of allowing mining of riverbed material (RBM) on private lands adjacent to the rivers in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had vowed to bring such law last year.(ANI File Photo)
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had vowed to bring such law last year.(ANI File Photo)
india news

UP Assembly passes contentious bill prohibiting unlawful conversion

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:13 PM IST
This bill will replace an ordinance which was already in place. The bill will now be sent to upper house of the state legislature and later to the Governor for his nod after which it will become act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the first phase of the country’s vaccination drive from January 17, healthcare and frontline workers were given the shot.(ANI)
In the first phase of the country’s vaccination drive from January 17, healthcare and frontline workers were given the shot.(ANI)
india news

Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1: When will you get the shot?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:03 PM IST
India's tally of infections stands at over 11.03 million, as it recorded 13,742 new cases of the coronavirus disease, Union health ministry data shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses at TMC rally, in Hooghly on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses at TMC rally, in Hooghly on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Want to vaccinate people free of cost before polls': Mamata to PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:49 PM IST
In her letter to PM Modi, the West Bengal chief minister has urged the matter to be alleviated to top authorities seeking the purchase of the vaccines "from designated points on top priority in order to provide vaccine free of cost to the people."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have co-developed Covaxin, which is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in India by the national drugs regulator. (REUTERS)
Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have co-developed Covaxin, which is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in India by the national drugs regulator. (REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine at pvt centres to be expensive? AIIMS director explains

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Following the announcement, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria said, the private vaccination centres "will allow people to come and get vaccinated the way they feel comfortable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI)
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI)
india news

Union Cabinet approves President’s Rule in Puducherry

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The Congress government was reduced to a minority after five of its MLAs and one from ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam resigned. The chief minister resigned after failing the floor test
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Threatened by MP police for pulling them up for inaction in murder case: Judge

By Anupam Pateriya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Judge RP Sonkar alleged the police were maligning his image. He wrote to the sessions judge two days after a police officer accused him of harassing and insulting her for the delay in Govind Singh’s arrest
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Expect most ministers to pay for their Covid vaccines': Ravi Shankar Prasad 

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:13 PM IST
As many as 20,000 private hospitals and 10,000 government centres will be rendering their services in the second round of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police included the rape charge after the intervention of Moradabad senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Choudhury, the survivor’s family has alleged.(HT file photo)
Police included the rape charge after the intervention of Moradabad senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Choudhury, the survivor’s family has alleged.(HT file photo)
india news

'Set on fire after failed gang rape attempt,' says UP college student

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, Shahjahanpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:06 PM IST
According to Superintendent of Police S Anand, the girl told investigators that three people tried to rape her in a field near Rai Kheda village on Monday and when they did not succeed, they poured kerosene and set her on fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar address a cabinet briefing in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI02_24_2021_000090B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar address a cabinet briefing in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI02_24_2021_000090B)(PTI)
india news

Prez rule in Puducherry to vaccination drive: Key highlights of Cabinet meet

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • From announcing the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive to approving President's rule in Puducherry, the ministers announced the Centre's new policy moves and administrative decisions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI Photo)
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Kejriwal lauds AAP’s performance in Gujarat civic polls

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
File photo of Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
india news

'125-year-old Congress defeated': Kejriwal on AAP's performance in Gujarat

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The Delhi chief minister and AAP chief said he will be visiting Surat on February 36, where his party has won 27 seats. Kejriwal also said that a new type of politics has emerged from Gujarat - the politics of honesty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

Bihar policeman, criminal killed in encounter in Sitamarhi

By Ajay Kr Pandey
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Eyewitnesses said the police team came under a hail of fire when they went to the house of a criminal to arrest him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to administer to a frontline worker at a health centre on January 16. (HT file)
A medic prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to administer to a frontline worker at a health centre on January 16. (HT file)
india news

Govt to decide Covid-19 vaccine price in pvt hospitals soon: Minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Javadekar said the proposal was approved at a meeting of the Union cabinet, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP