President's rule in Puducherry to vaccination drive: Key highlights of Cabinet meet

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced several decisions taken by the Centre in the Union Cabinet meet held via video-conferencing.

The Cabinet meet was held ahead of the Election Commission of India's meeting today to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states.

From announcing the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive to approving President's rule in Puducherry, the ministers announced the Centre's new policy moves and administrative decisions.

Here are some of the key decisions announced after the Union Cabinet meeting:

Govt announces second phase of Covid-19 inoculation for senior citizens, people with comorbidities

The cabinet cleared the starting of the second phase of Covid-19 inoculation, which will include senior citizens and people with comorbidities. "Everyone above the age of 60 and those over 45 and having other illnesses will be able to get Covid-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals," Javadekar said at a press conference.

Javadekar also said that the proposal to this effect was approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "While the vaccine will be given for free at government centres, it will be available for a charge, to be decided later, at many private hospitals," he added.

Cabinet approves President's Rule in Puducherry

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry, days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power just before a trust vote.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Javadekar told reporters that the decision was taken as no party claimed to form a government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister there.

Subsequently, the Lieutenant General had recommended President's Rule in Puducherry and the Union Cabinet has approved the same, the minister said.

After the President's assent, the assembly will get resolved, Javadekar said, adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon.

He also noted that the model code of conduct is expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.

Govt clears PLI scheme to boost manufacturing of laptops, tablets, PCs

The cabinet also cleared a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers, as it looked to woo global players to tap India's manufacturing capabilities.

The approval of the PLI scheme for these hi-tech IT hardware gadgets comes after the Cabinet last week cleared a ₹12,195 crore scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Cabinet cleared the about ₹7,350 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware that would cover laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers.

Cabinet's nod to Production Linked Incentive scheme for pharmaceuticals

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for financial year 2020-21 to 2028-29.

The scheme will benefit domestic manufacturers, help in creating employment and is expected to contribute to the availability of a wider range of affordable medicines for consumers, a statement issued by the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers said.

It added that the PLI scheme is expected to promote the production of high-value products in the country and increase the value addition in exports. "The total incremental sales of ₹2,94,000 crore and total incremental exports of ₹1,96,000 crore are estimated during six years from 2022-23 to 2027-28," the statement read.

The scheme, the ministry said, is expected to generate employment for both skilled and unskilled personnel, estimated at 20,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs as a result of growth in the sector.