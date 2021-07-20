Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Prevented 14 young men from joining militant ranks: J&K Police
india news

Prevented 14 young men from joining militant ranks: J&K Police

Police said the men, aged between 18 and 22 years, were in touch with militants through social media and had to be counselled
By Mir Ehsan
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh. (File photo)

J&K Police on Tuesday claimed to have prevented 14 young men from joining militant ranks in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in the past couple of months.

Police said the men, aged between 18 and 22 years, were in touch with militants through social media and had to be counselled. “Preliminary investigation revealed that 14 young men were in touch with local militants over social media and were also being lured by Pakistan-based militants to get recruited in terror outfits,” said a police official.

Also Read | Rainfall continues in J&K; could reduce from tomorrow

SSP Anantnag Imtiyaz Hussain advised people to take care of their wards and keep an eye on their activity. “Parents should come forward and report any such activity of their wards so that they are mainstreamed through counselling by experts. The young men were counselled by Anantnag Police in the presence of their parents,” he said while sending the men back with their parents.

This is not the first time that young men were rescued by police before they could join militancy. Last month, three young men were arrested from Uri along with a local guide who was planning to help them cross the Line of Control.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP