Rainfall continues in J&K; could reduce from tomorrow

Rainfall continued in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The weather office said that there was widespread light to moderate rainfall in J&K, with heavy rainfall reported from isolated places in Jammu region.

“Katra (in Jammu division) recorded the most rainfall (99mm) in the past 24 hours. The present weather condition is likely to continue on Tuesday with moderate spells of rain. Expect significant decrease in rainfall from Wednesday,” said director, meteorological department, Sonam Lotus.

Jammu witnessed 44.3mm of rainfall, Batote 26.8mm, Gulmarg 23mm and summer capital Srinagar 5.2mm.

The weather office has predicted moderate to very heavy rain on Wednesday morning, with the likelihood of it affecting preparations for the festival of Eid-al-Adha, to be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday.

“The weather may start improving on Wednesday afternoon in Kashmir and by the evening in Jammu,” said meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

The weather office advised people living in the higher reaches to remain cautious while tourists and trekkers have been advised to avoid camps on mountains or riversides owing to chances of flash floods.

The weather office said there may be a temporary disruption of traffic mainly on Jammu- Srinagar highway, Srinagar-Leh highway, Doda- Kishtawar road and Mughal road from July 19-21, 2021.

“There are chances of landslides and falling stones at vulnerable places and waterlogging and minor floods in low-lying areas. Suspension of agricultural and horticultural operations during the above period is advised,” Mir said.

“The maximum day temperatures have fallen by at least 2 degrees in Kashmir and more in Jammu division,” an official of the meteorological department said.

The maximum temperature on Monday in Kashmir was recorded in Kupwara at 28.3 degrees Celsius and 27.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar. In Jammu region, Banihal recorded 24.4 degrees Celsius, and Jammu district recorded 28.2 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in summer capital Srinagar and winter capital Jammu was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius respectively, the highest so far this summer.