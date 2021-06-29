Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Prez Kovind to lay foundation stone of Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow today
india news

Prez Kovind to lay foundation stone of Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow today

The memorial will come up at a cost of ₹45.04 crore. It will have an auditorium with a capacity of 750 people, a library, research centre, gallery, museum and a multi-purpose convention centre
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:22 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet last week approved the proposal of the state cultural department to construct the cultural centre over 5493.52 square metre land. A 25 feet high statue of Ambedkar will also be built there.

Also Read | Scientists urge President to recall draft rules for Lakshadweep

The memorial will come up at a cost of 45.04 crore. It will have an auditorium with a capacity of 750 people, a library, research centre, gallery, museum and a multi-purpose convention centre. The memorial building will also have a cafeteria, dormitory and other facilities.

Kovind, who is Lucknow on a two-day visit, arrived here from Kanpur on Monday. He was due to leave for Delhi on Tuesday after a five-day visit to his home state. Kovind arrived on a special train in Lucknow on Monday after his three-day stay in his village in Kanpur Dehat district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP